Bora-Hansgrohe riders suffer concussion after crash with car
Last updated on .From the section Cycling
German cycling team Bora-Hansgrohe says some of its riders have been injured after being "involved in an accident with a car" during training in Italy.
Three of the team - Wilco Kelderman, Rudiger Selig and Andreas Schillinger - were taken to hospital.
"Wilco and Rudi have sustained concussion, while Andreas is awaiting final examinations," said a team statement on social media.
Dutch rider Kelderman finished third in last year's Giro d'Italia.
He joined Bora-Hansgrohe from Sunweb at the start of the year.
- Remembering an icon: Hear how David Bowie always managed to stay ahead of his time
- Need a lift?: Joe Wicks and guests are here to bring positivity to your day