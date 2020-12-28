Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Daniel Pearson's speciality is as a climber

Welsh cyclist Daniel Pearson has joined a new team for 2021, Italy-based Vini Zabu.

The 26-year-old says the move will take him back to familiar territory having spent a large part of his formative years in the country.

"After a very difficult year I'm really excited to be joining Vini Zabu for the 2021 season," said Pearson.

"As an under-23 I mainly raced in Italy so it almost feels like I'm returning home."

Pearson joins Vini Zabu after a stint with Canyon dhb p/b Soreen.

He has also raced for Zalf Desiree Fior, Team Wiggins and Aqua Blue Sport.