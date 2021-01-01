Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Pidcock (right) will join Ineos Grenadiers

Britain's Tom Pidcock finished third behind winner Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert in the GP Sven Nys cyclo-cross race.

Trinity rider Pidcock finished 32 seconds behind Van der Poel and 26 seconds off Van Aert, two of cycling's most talented riders.

Pidcock, 21, will join Van der Poel and Van Aert on road cycling's World Tour this year with Ineos Grenadiers.

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado of the Netherlands won the women's race.

Laura Greenhalgh was the highest placed British rider in 26th.

Pidcock is expected to be part of squads contesting top-level races for Ineos next season, and is widely regarded as a talent capable of following in the footsteps of Tao Geoghegan Hart, who won this year's Giro d'Italia.

Van der Poel, of the Netherlands, won last year's Tour of Flanders, and Belgian Van Aert won two stages of the Tour de France as well as Milan-San Remo.