Luke Rowe is a team-mate of fellow Welshman Geraint Thomas with Ineos

Team Ineos rider Luke Rowe has revealed on social media that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 30-year-old Welshman took to Twitter to announce the positive test for coronavirus.

He stated: "Covid got me! See ya in 2021 ladies and gents."

Rowe has been a Tour de France stalwart for Ineos in recent years, performing the role of road captain to help them win the race five times since 2015 and has signed for them until 2023.