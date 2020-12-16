Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Fabian Puerta became keirin world champion in 2018

Colombia's former world keirin champion Fabian Puerta has been banned from cycling for four years after testing positive for an anabolic steroid, the International Cycling Union (UCI) says.

Puerta, 29, won the world title in March 2018 and tested positive out of competition in June that year.

He was suspended two months later for the presence of boldenone, a substance that can affect muscle mass growth.

Puerta can appeal against the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"The tribunal found the rider guilty of an anti-doping rule violation (presence of boldenone metabolite) and sanctioned him with a four-year period of ineligibility," a UCI statement said.