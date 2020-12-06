Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Geraint Thomas' difficult year continued when he dislocated a shoulder in a training accident - but says he will be back on a bike on Monday.

The 34-year-old Welshman posted X-rays on social media showing the injury before and after treatment.

"Not the Sunday I was expecting... Crashed on some ice and dislocated my shoulder," he stated.

"It's back in now, after a rather painful 2hrs, but no fractures. So all good to get on the turbo tomorrow."

Thomas missed out on Team Ineos selection for the 2020 Tour de France amid disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead the 2018 Tour de France winner targeted the Giro D'Italia only to be forced out of that race by a fractured hip suffered in a freak accident that ended his season.

He suffered a crash before the start of the Giro's third stage after a drinks bottle became lodged under his front wheel.

An X-ray the following day revealed a fracture that an initial scan had not picked up.

He was treated after his latest fall at a hospital in Monaco.