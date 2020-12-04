Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Cherie Pridham (right) was a former rider herself before moving into management

Israel Start-Up Nation have appointed Cherie Pridham as their sports director - the first woman to take up such a role at the top level of cycling.

Pridham was one of the first female sports directors in Britain with Raleigh and later became team owner.

"I feel truly proud and privileged," she said.

"I want to get it right because when I do, I know that it will inspire others to take the same journey and that really does mean something to me."

Britain's most successful road cyclist Chris Froome, who is a four-time Tour de France winner, is joining Israel Start-Up Nation (ISN) as team leader next season.

"I'm joining one of the best teams in the world and being entrusted with great and legendary riders," added Pridham.

"I'll be tackling the very same issues as my colleagues - I'll make the same mistakes and have the same successes too."

ISN team owner Sylvan Adams said: "I'm very excited for the coming season.

"Cherie has earned this position through her experience and success in various roles on both women's and men's teams."

Meanwhile, British Cycling has appointed Monica Greenwood as its women's endurance coach for the Great Britain team.

Greenwood, a former GB talent squad member who has been working with the junior endurance programmes, replaces Paul Manning, who announced his departure from the programme last month.

One of Greenwood's first major objectives will be to coach the women's team pursuit squad, led by Laura Kenny, to gold at the delayed Tokyo Olympics next year.