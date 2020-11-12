Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Alex Dowsett won stage eight of the Giro d'Italia in October

British rider Alex Dowsett has signed a two-year contract extension with Israel Start-Up Nation.

Dowsett has been part of the team's first season on the World Tour this year and claimed their first Grand Tour stage win at the Giro d'Italia.

He will race alongside British four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome, who will join Israel Start-up Nation as team leader next season.

Dowsett, 32, will attempt to regain cycling's hour record next month.

"From the outside, it's clear ISN is one of the most exciting up-and-coming teams," he said.

"With the strength of the signings for next year it will be quite something to be part of a team with ambitions to match the signings."