Matt Walls will also compete in the madison and omnium at the European Track Championships

Great Britain won two medals, including elimination race gold from Matt Walls, on the first day of the European Track Championships in Bulgaria.

The 22-year-old secured Britain's first medal of the event, with Portugal's Iuri Leitao the runner-up and Russia's Sergey Rostovtsev third.

Milly Tanner, Lusia Steele and Blaine Ridge-Davis then won silver in the three-woman team sprint.

The British trio crossed the line in 48.531 seconds to finish behind Russia.

The Russian team won gold in 46.852secs, with Ukraine taking bronze.

"It was a bit of an unknown coming here as I hadn't done a race in a long time," said Walls.

"I was just seeing if my tactics and race speed were there, so I'm glad to come away with a win."

Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Neah Evans and Laura Kenny qualified fastest in the women's team pursuit and are through to Thursday's gold medal final.