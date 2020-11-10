Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Stage four of the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire took riders from Halifax to Leeds

Tour de Yorkshire organisers have decided to further postpone this year's scheduled event until 2022.

The sixth edition had been due to start at the end of April but was delayed in March because of coronavirus.

Previous plans were to reschedule it for 2021, but race partners are unable to plan or commit resources until 2022.

"The decision we have made is the right one and perhaps the only one we could make," Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive James Mason said.

"We will all now look forward to putting all our energies into bringing the race back bigger and better than ever in 2022."

The Tour de Yorkshire has been staged as a legacy event after the county hosted the Grand Depart for the Tour de France in 2014 and features a four-day men's race and two-day women's race.