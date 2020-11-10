Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Kevin Stewart pushing off a GB cyclist at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Belarus in November 2019

British Cycling has sacked a senior coach for gross misconduct and a "long-term pattern of inappropriate relationships" with riders.

The governing body said it followed repeated warnings to Kevin Stewart that his behaviour "fell short of the values and standards expected".

An investigation into the senior sprint coach found no evidence of any physical relationship with any rider.

But Stewart said he "wholeheartedly apologised" for actions that were "not acceptable".

British Cycling said Stewart had also "failed to follow specific direction...in regard to relationship with riders and professional boundaries".

He was also found guilty by British Cycling of inappropriate use of electronic communication and actions that brought the governing body into disrepute.

Stewart, who represented Scotland at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, said: "I wholeheartedly apologise to the team for my actions, which I acknowledge were not acceptable.

"I realised my actions had made my position on the team untenable and had handed in my resignation before being dismissed while on my notice period."

Stephen Park, performance director for British Cycling, said: "While this has been uncomfortable for everybody concerned, it demonstrates the robustness of the processes we have in place when concerns are raised.

"The GB Cycling Team has a clear set of expected behaviours and values and we must hold ourselves and each other to account when we do not meet the standards of behaviour we set as a team."