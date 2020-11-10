Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Jumbo-Visma cyclist Dylan Groenewegen has been banned for nine months for causing the crash that left Fabio Jakobsen in a coma at the Tour of Poland.

Dutch cyclist Groenewegen deviated from his line before he and Jakobsen collided near the finish line on stage one of the race on 5 August.

His ban will be backdated to the incident and will end on 7 May 2021.

Deceuninck-QuickStep rider Jakobsen later said he was "glad to be alive".

He spent a week in intensive care and has had two operations to reconstruct his face and jaw, with more scheduled for 2021.

The UCI said Groenewegen would also take part in a number of events to the "benefit of the cycling community".

Sprinter Groenewegen, who apologised for the crash, had surgery on a broken collarbone after the incident.