Dylan Groenewegen banned for nine months for causing Tour of Poland crash
Last updated on .From the section Cycling
Jumbo-Visma cyclist Dylan Groenewegen has been banned for nine months for causing the crash that left Fabio Jakobsen in a coma at the Tour of Poland.
Dutch cyclist Groenewegen deviated from his line before he and Jakobsen collided near the finish line on stage one of the race on 5 August.
His ban will be backdated to the incident and will end on 7 May 2021.
Deceuninck-QuickStep rider Jakobsen later said he was "glad to be alive".
He spent a week in intensive care and has had two operations to reconstruct his face and jaw, with more scheduled for 2021.
The UCI said Groenewegen would also take part in a number of events to the "benefit of the cycling community".
Sprinter Groenewegen, who apologised for the crash, had surgery on a broken collarbone after the incident.
