Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Britain's Hugh Carthy claimed his first Grand Tour stage win on stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana, as Richard Carapaz retook the overall lead after a gruelling final ascent on the Angliru.

EF Pro Cycling rider Carthy, 26, distanced a trio of Aleksandr Vlasov, Enric Mas and Ineos Grenadiers' Carapaz in the final two kilometres to win by 16 seconds and move to third overall.

Ecuador's Carapaz sits 10 seconds clear of former leader Primoz Roglic.

Ireland's Dan Martin dropped to fourth.

More to follow.