Primoz Roglic has now won four Vuelta stages and 10 Grand Tour stages in total in his career

Primoz Roglic retook the overall lead in the Vuelta a Espana from Richard Carapaz with victory on stage 10.

The Slovenian defending champion kicked clear of his rivals in the final 150m of an uphill sprint finish to claim his third stage win of the race.

He finished three seconds ahead of Carapaz and took 10 bonus seconds for victory, meaning the pair are tied on time.

But Roglic takes over the leader's red jersey on better stage placings so far.

Britain's Hugh Carthy was caught on the wrong side of a late split and lost 10 seconds, meaning the EF Pro Cycling rider is now 51 seconds back in fourth.

"I'm back in red but it doesn't really change things for my team," said Roglic, who took the first leader's jersey of the race before losing it to Carapaz on stage six.

"We need to keep the momentum going - we have a weekend in the mountains, it will be fun to watch and we'll do our best."

The 185km route from Castro Urdiales to Suances was expected to be contested by the sprinters but the 4.5% average gradient in the final kilometre proved steep enough for a wide variety of riders to compete for the stage.

Guillaume Martin launched a strong attack before he was reeled in and Ineos Grenadiers' Carapaz came to the fore, only for Jumbo-Visma's Roglic to time his jump perfectly to take the win, adding to his victories on stages one and eight.

Bora-Hansgrohe's Felix Grossschartner took second just ahead of Andea Bagioli of Deceuninck-Quick-Step, whose sprinter Sam Bennett was dropped with 27km to go.

Ireland's Dan Martin finished seventh and is now 25 seconds down in third overall.

Saturday's stage 11 is a tough mountainous route that ends with a summit finish on the Alto de la Farrapona, before Sunday's stage 12 culminates in the brutal climb of L'Angliru.

Stage 10 result

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) 4hrs 14mins 11secs

2. Felix Grossschartner (Aut/Bora-Hansgrohe) Same time

3. Andrea Bagioli (Ita/Deceuninck-Quick-Step)

4. Alex Aranburu (Spa/Astana)

5. Robert Stannard (Aus/Mitchelton-Scott)

6. Julien Simon (Fra/Total Direct Energie)

7. Dan Martin (Ire/Israel Start-Up Nation)

8. Guillaume Martin (Fra/Cofidis)

9. Jasper Philipsen (Bel/UAE Team Emirates)

10. Magnus Cort (Den/EF Pro Cycling)

General classification after stage 10

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) 40hrs 25mins 15secs

2. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos Grenadiers) Same time

3. Dan Martin (Ire/Israel Start-Up Nation) +25secs

4. Hugh Carthy (GB/EF Pro Cycling) +51secs

5. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +1min 54secs

6. Felix Grossschartner (Aut/Bora-Hansgrohe) +3mins 19secs

7. Esteban Chaves (Col/Mitchelton-Scott) +3mins 28secs

8. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) +3mins 35secs

9. Wout Poels (Ned/Bahrain-McLaren) +3mins 47secs

10. Marc Soler (Spa/Movistar) +3mins 52secs

Other

112. Chris Froome (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +1hr 44mins 25secs