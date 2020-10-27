Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Canada's Michael Woods powered to victory in the final kilometre to win stage seven by four seconds

Michael Woods claimed victory from the breakaway on stage seven of the Vuelta a Espana as Richard Carapaz retained the overall lead.

EF Pro Cycling's Woods distanced a lead group of four other riders with 1km remaining to finish four seconds ahead of Omar Fraile and Alejandro Valverde.

Ineos Grenadiers' Carapaz finished in the peloton, 56 seconds behind, on the 160km stage from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovia.

Britain's Hugh Carthy remains second.

Woods' 26-year-old team-mate Carthy is 18 seconds behind Carapaz, with Ireland's Daniel Martin two seconds further back.

The riders twice ascended the 7.8km-long category one Puerto de Orduna climb - after 59km and again at 132km.

Valverde, at three minutes back in the general classification, was the best placed overall in an initial 36-strong breakaway, with Guillaume Martin and Nans Peters also joining a lively five-man race at the front in the closing stages.

Canadian Woods attacked on the final ascent of the Orduna and, after being caught by his pursuers, made his decisive move.

Ineos and two-time Vuelta winner Chris Froome led the peloton chase on behalf of leader Carapaz to limit the overall gains of Valverde, who climbed to ninth in the general classification.

Ecuadorian Carapaz, 27, spent his first day in the red jersey after claiming the overall lead from defending champion Primoz Roglic on Sunday.

Jumbo-Visma's Roglic, who won the opening stage and led for the following four stages, remains 30 seconds back in fourth.

There were no new positive tests for Covid-19 recorded on the race's first rest day on Monday.

Stage eight of the shortened 18-stage race on Wednesday is a 164km ride from Logrono to a summit finish on Alto de Moncalvillo.

Stage seven result

1. Michael Woods (Can/EF Pro Cycling) 3hrs 48mins 16secs

2. Omar Fraile (Spa/Astana) +4secs

3. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar)

4. Nans Peters (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) +8secs

5. Guillaume Martin (Fra/Cofidis)

6. Rui Costa (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +13secs

7. Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa/Astana)

8. Ide Schelling (Ned/Bora-Hansgrohe)

9. Kenny Elissonde (Fra/Trek-Segafredo)

10. Davide Formolo (Ita/UAE Team Emirates)

General classification

1. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos Grenadiers) 24hrs 34mins 39secs

2. Hugh Carthy (GB/EF Pro Cycling) +18secs

3. Dan Martin (Ire/Israel Start-Up Nation) +20secs

4. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) +30secs

5. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar)+1min07secs

6. Felix Grossschartner (Aut/Bora- Hansgrohe) +1min 30secs

7. Marc Soler (Spa/Movistar) +1min42secs

8. Jhoan Esteban Chaves (Col/Mitchelton Scott) +2mins 2secs

9. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) +2mins 3secs

10. George Bennett (NZ/Jumbo-Visma) +2mins 39secs

Other

114. Chris Froome (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +1hr 20mins 26secs