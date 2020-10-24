Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Wellens' stage win was his first in the Vuelta

Tim Wellens beat Guillaume Martin in an uphill sprint to win stage five of the Vuelta a Espana as Primoz Roglic kept the overall lead.

Wellens, Martin and Thymen Arensman broke away with 75km left in the 184km stage from Huesca to Sabinanigo, before the Belgian powered clear late on.

Jumbo-Visma's Roglic led the main group in a bunch sprint to finish fourth, two minutes 13 seconds behind Wellens.

Ireland's Dan Martin trails by five seconds in the general classification.

Martin, who won stage three, was involved in a crash near the finish but did not lose any time on defending champion Roglic.

Team Ineos' Richard Carapaz is third overall, 13 seconds down.

"It feels super good," said Lotto-Soudal's Wellens.

"I had a difficult period and I was a bit scared coming to the Vuelta, but I'm super happy with this victory. It's nice it came so early and now the next two weeks are without stress."

Stage six of the 18-stage race - originally scheduled to finish at the top of the Tourmalet - takes the riders 146km from Biescas to Sallent de Gallego.

Stage five result

1. Tim Wellens (Bel/Lotto-Soudal) 4hrs 19mins 25 seconds

2. Guillaume Martin (Fra/Cofidis) +4secs

3. Thymen Arensman (Ned/Team Sunweb) +12secs

4. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) +2mins 13secs

5. Felix Grossschartner (Aut/Bora-Hansgrohe) Same time

6. Alex Aranburu (Spa/Astana Pro Team) Same time

7. George Bennett (NZ/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

8. Julien Simon (Fra/Total Direct Energie) Same time

9. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos Grenadiers) Same time

10. Dorian Godon (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) Same time

General classification

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) 20hrs 52mins 31secs

2. Daniel Martin (Ire/Israel Start-Up Nation) +5secs

3. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos Grenadiers) +13secs

4. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +32secs

5. Hugh Carthy (GB/EF Pro Cycling) +38secs

6. Sepp Kuss (US/Jumbo - Visma) +44secs

7. Felix Grossschartner (Aut/Bora-Hansgrohe) +1mins 17secs

8. Esteban Chaves (Col/Mitchelton-Scott) +1mins 29secs

9. Marc Soler (Spa/Movistar) +1mins 55secs

10. George Bennett (NZ/Jumbo-Visma) +1mins 57secs

Other

91. Chris Froome (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +48mins 21secs