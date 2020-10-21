Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Spreafico won the Vuelta a Venezuela in 2018

Italian Matteo Spreafico, who was riding in the Giro d'Italia, has been suspended after a banned substance was found in two anti-doping tests.

Spreafico, 27, of the Vini Zabu-KTM team, returned two adverse analytical findings (AAFs) for Enobosarm on 15 and 16 October.

Spreafico has the right to request and attend the analysis of the B samples.

Enobosarm, also known as ostraine, is a prohibited substance on the World Anti-Doping Agency list.

It is part of a class of drugs called selective androgen receptor modulators.