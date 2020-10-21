Giro d'Italia: Matteo Spreafico suspended after adverse results
Italian Matteo Spreafico, who was riding in the Giro d'Italia, has been suspended after a banned substance was found in two anti-doping tests.
Spreafico, 27, of the Vini Zabu-KTM team, returned two adverse analytical findings (AAFs) for Enobosarm on 15 and 16 October.
Spreafico has the right to request and attend the analysis of the B samples.
Enobosarm, also known as ostraine, is a prohibited substance on the World Anti-Doping Agency list.
It is part of a class of drugs called selective androgen receptor modulators.