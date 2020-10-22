Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Martin (centre) won his first Grand Tour stage at the Vuelta in 2011

Ireland's Daniel Martin won stage three of the Vuelta a Espana and cut Primoz Roglic's overall lead to five seconds.

The 34-year-old Israel Start-Up Nation rider attacked in the last 200 metres of the climb to Laguna Negra's summit, holding off defending champion Roglic.

Britain's Hugh Carthy finished eighth for the second day in succession and moved to fifth overall, but is 38 seconds off the pace.

Chris Froome was more than seven minutes back and is 77th overall.

It was a first victory since July 2018 for Martin, who will be joined at Israel Start-Up Nation next season by Froome.

"The team was amazing, every single one of them played a part in the victory. It's part for them, and part for my wife. This is the first time I've won a race since my kids were born and it's really special," said Martin.

On another rainy day, which started with the news that French rider Thibaut Pinot had pulled out because of injury, there were multiple break attempts but the peloton reeled them in on the opening slopes of the final climb.

Colombian general classification contender Esteban Chaves, part of the lead group, suffered mechanical issues with just over 4km remaining and waiting to change bikes saw him slip to eighth in the overall standings, one minute 29 seconds back.

Friday is the first day for the sprinters, with a 192km flat stage from Garay to Ejea De Los Caballeros in Zaragoza.

Stage three result

1. Daniel Martin (Ire/Israel Start-Up Nation) 4hrs 27mins 49secs

2. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

3. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos Grenadiers)

4. Wout Poels (Ned/Bahrain-McLaren) +4secs

5. Aleksander Vlasov (Rus/Astana Pro Team) +7secs

6. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +9secs

7. Felix Grossschartner (Aut/Bora-Hansgrohe) +12secs

8. Hugh Carthy (GB/EF Pro Cycling) Same time

9. Sepp Kuss (US/Jumbo-Visma)

10. Clement Champoussin (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) +24secs

Other:

72. Chris Froome (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +7mins 04secs

General classification after stage three

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) 12hrs 37mins 24secs

2. Daniel Martin (Ire/Israel Start-Up Nation) +5secs

3. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos Grenadiers +13secs

4. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +32secs

5. Hugh Carthy (GB/EF Pro Cycling) +38secs

6. Sepp Kuss (US/Jumbo-Visma) +44secs

7. Felix Grossschartner (Aut/Bora-Hansgrohe) +1min 17secs

8. Esteban Chaves (Col/Mitchelton-Scott +1min 29secs

9. Marc Soler (Spa/Movistar) +1min 55secs

10. George Bennett (NZ/Jumbo-Visma) +1min 57secs

Other:

77. Chris Froome (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +37mins 03secs