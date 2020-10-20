Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Para cyclist Neil Fachie (left) has welcomed the £8m boost to the sport

Cycling can hopefully become "the sport of the nation" in Scotland thanks to an £8m investment in facilities, says Paralympian Neil Fachie.

The Scottish government and sportscotland are providing the cash over the next two years to tap into the increased interest in cycling.

Fachie says Scotland is "slightly lacking" at grassroots level compared to other countries.

"Cycling's a sport that we've been very strong at as a nation," he said.

"But getting those grassroots facilities is so important to building the sport and keeping the nation healthy and happy.

"The top facilities - the Velodrome in Glasgow, which was built for the Commonwealth Games - are fantastic and lead the way.

"But we want to have more nationwide to get more people involved and we've always been slightly lacking in other areas. Hopefully this will help build that up and make cycling the sport of the nation."

Fachie, the 2012 Paralympic champion, four-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist and current world champion, hopes some of the funding will go towards make the sport more accessible for disabled people.

"There are a few facilities I've seen where people with disabilities can come along to try out different bikes and just enjoy cycling," he added on BBC Scotland's The Nine.

"It's a great environment socially for them to have freedom and come out their shell.

"Sport for me was huge in that regard when I was young, so hopefully that will incorporated into some of these hubs so that you can come and get involved."