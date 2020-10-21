Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Froome has won seven Grand Tour races during his career

Britain's Chris Froome lost more time at the Vuelta a Espana as Marc Soler won the second stage.

Froome, 35, fell back from the peloton with 41km to go of the hilly 152km stage from Pamplona to Lukenberri.

The four-time Tour de France winner finished more than 11 minutes behind the main contenders on Tuesday.

Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma retained the leader's red jersey after as he finished among his rivals, 19 seconds behind Movistar rider Soler.

More to follow