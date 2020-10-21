Chris Froome loses more time as Marc Soler wins stage two

Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Chris Froome
Froome has won seven Grand Tour races during his career

Britain's Chris Froome lost more time at the Vuelta a Espana as Marc Soler won the second stage.

Froome, 35, fell back from the peloton with 41km to go of the hilly 152km stage from Pamplona to Lukenberri.

The four-time Tour de France winner finished more than 11 minutes behind the main contenders on Tuesday.

Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma retained the leader's red jersey after as he finished among his rivals, 19 seconds behind Movistar rider Soler.

More to follow

