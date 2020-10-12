Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Mark Cavendish trails only Eddy Merckx in Tour de France stage victories

Mark Cavendish has been named in the Bahrain-McLaren team for Wednesday's one-day Scheldeprijs race, two days after suggesting he was set to retire.

The 35-year-old has struggled for form in recent seasons, suffering from the Epstein-Barr virus.

After finishing 74th in Sunday's one-day Gent-Wevelgem, he gave a tearful interview stating that might have been his last ever race.

The Isle of Man rider has won Scheldeprijs on three occasions.

This year's one-day race in Belgium takes place over a revised route of 10 laps of a 17.4km course in Schoten, Antwerp.

Cavendish is considered one of the greatest riders in road cycling, having won 30 stages at the Tour de France. He has also won the 2011 World Road Race Championships, 15 stages of the Giro d'Italia and the Milan-San Remo 'monument' one-day race in 2009.