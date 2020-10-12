Last updated on .From the section Cycling

The Mitchelton-Scott team and title contender Steven Kruijswijk have withdrawn from the Giro d'Italia after the latest round of Covid-19 testing.

Jumbo-Visma's Dutchman Kruijswijk and a Team Sunweb rider both tested positive as did four staff members of the Australian team, from 571 tests.

"As a social responsibility we've made the decision to withdraw," said Mitchelton-Scott boss Brent Copeland.

Their British rider Simon Yates tested positive before stage eight.

More to follow.