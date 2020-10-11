Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Ruben Guerreiro is the first Portuguese rider to win a stage at the Giro d'Italia for 31 years

Portugal's Ruben Guerreiro claimed stage nine at the Giro d'Italia as compatriot Joao Almeida retained his overall lead in the event.

Almeida faltered on the final 9.6km climb in the mountainous stage in Abruzzo, but holds a 30-second overall lead for the race leader's pink jersey.

Guerreiro, 26, claimed his first stage win after a tight battle in the rain against Spain's Jonathan Castroviejo.

Monday is the first rest day in the 21-stage race, which ends on 25 October.

It was the second stage win for Education First at this year's Giro after Ecuador's Jonathan Caicedo won last Monday on the summit at Mount Etna.

Guerreiro is the first Portuguese rider to win a stage on the Giro d'Italia since Acacio da Silva in 1989.

He pulled away from fellow breakaway rider Castroviejo in the last 300 metres of the final climb.

Tuesday's 10th stage will be a 177km mountain trek between Lanciano and Tortoreto.

More to follow.

Stage nine result

1. Ruben Guerreiro (Por/EF Pro Cycling) 5hrs 41mins 20secs

2. Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa /Ineos Grenadiers) +8secs

3. Mikkel Bjerg (Den/UAE Team Emirates) +58secs

4. Kilian Frankiny (Sui/Groupama-FDJ) +1min 16secs

5. Larry Warbasse (US/AG2R-La Mondiale) same time

6. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +1min 19secs

7. Lucas Hamilton (Aus/Mitchelton-Scott) +1min 32secs

8. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Team Sunweb) +1min 38secs

9. Jakob Fuglsang (Den/Astana Pro Team) same time

10. Jai Hindley (Aus/Team Sunweb)

Selected others:

28. Ben Swift (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +2mins 25secs

33. James Knox (GB/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) +2mins 43secs

General classification

1. Joao Almeida (Por/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) 35hrs 35mins 50secs

2. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Team Sunweb) +30secs

3. Pello Bilbao (Spa/Bahrain-McLaren) +39secs

4. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita/NTT Pro Cycling Team) +53secs

5. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Trek-Segafredo) +57secs

6. Jakob Fuglsang (Den/Astana Pro Team) +1min 01secs

7. Harm Vanhoucke (Bel/Lotto-Soudal) +1min 02secs

8. Patrick Konrad (Aut/Bora-Hansgrohe) +1min 11secs

9. Jai Hindley (Aus/Team Sunweb) +1min 15secs

10. Rafal Majka (Pol/Bora-Hansgrohe) +1min 17secs

Selected others:

17. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +2mins 41secs

20. James Knox (GB/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) +4mins 13secs