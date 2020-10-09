Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Britain's Simon Yates is out of the Giro d'Italia after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Tirreno-Adriatico champion will not start Saturday's eighth stage of the Grand Tour.

Yates, 28, was tested after he "developed very mild symptoms" following Friday's seventh stage, his Mitchelton-Scott team said.

Team staff and riders have also received rapid tests and been cleared to continue racing.

Yates, however, will remain under quarantine "where the team can offer its best possible care", Mitchelton-Scott added.

"Simon's health remains our main concern and, thankfully, his symptoms remain very mild and he is otherwise in good health," said team doctor Matteo Beltemacchi.

Yates was in 21st position in the race, three minutes 52 seconds behind the leader, Joao Almeida of Portugal.