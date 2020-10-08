Mountain Bike World Championships: GB's Danny Hart bidding for third career rainbow jersey
Great Britain's Danny Hart will begin his bid for his third rainbow jersey on Friday at the Mountain Bike World Championships in Austria.
Hart goes in qualification in men's downhill, with two-time silver medallist Tahnee Seagrave also starting her campaign for a maiden world title in the women's event.
In the men's U23 category Tom Pidcock will aim to win his second gold of the week when he lines up in the cross-country final.
Pidcock, a new signing for the Ineos Grenadiers road team, won the electric pedal-assist E-MTB event on Wednesday.
Those riders are among 32 elite and age-group British Cycling representatives who travelled to Leogang for the championships.
Five-time downhill world champion Rachel Atherton, who has not competed in more than a year after snapping her Achilles tendon, had planned to use the event to make her comeback.
However, she decided to withdraw following medical advice that her injury was not ready for competition.
That means Seagrave, who has come second in each of the last two editions, could be Britain's best hope for downhill gold.
The 25 year-old, though, is also returning from her own injury troubles, having suffered a double leg break and ankle dislocation in a training run earlier this year.
Should Seagrave and Hart successfully navigate Friday's qualifying they will go in the final on Sunday.
On Saturday it is the turn of the Olympic cross-country discipline, where Annie Last will aim to add world gold to the Commonwealth Games gold she won in 2018.
In the men's field, 2019 British champion Frazer Clacherty is GB's only senior representative.
Performance Director Stephen Park said: "We have some strong podium contenders within the squad and having a brand new course adds to the excitement of the event."
Great Britain Team for the 2020 Mountain Bike World Championships
Cross Country
Elite Men
Frazer Clacherty
Elite Women
Annie Last
Evie Richards
Isla Short
Under-23 Men
Charlie Aldridge
Harry Birchall
Sean Flynn
Tom Pidcock
Under-23 Women
Hattie Harnden
Anna McGorum
Junior Men
Corran Carrick Anderson
Rory McGuire
Junior Women
Anna Flynn
Eleana McGorum
Downhill
Elite Men
Danny Hart
Charlie Hatton
Bernard Kerr
Laurie Greenland
Matt Walker
Greg Williamson
Reece Wilson
Elite Women
Maya Atkinson
Stacey Fisher
Mikayla Parton
Tahnée Seagrave
Junior Men
Ethan Craik
James Elliott
Dennis Luffman
Luke Mumford
Dan Slack
Connor Smith
Luke Williamson