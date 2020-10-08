Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Mountain Bike World Championships on the BBC Coverage: Live on the BBC Sport website, mobile app and Connected TVs (all times BST) Sat 10 Oct: - X-Country - Women: 11:30-13:00. Men: 13:30-15:30 - watch here Sun 11 Oct: Downhill - Women: 11:40-13:05. Men: 13:45-15:00 - watch here

Great Britain's Danny Hart will begin his bid for his third rainbow jersey on Friday at the Mountain Bike World Championships in Austria.

Hart goes in qualification in men's downhill, with two-time silver medallist Tahnee Seagrave also starting her campaign for a maiden world title in the women's event.

In the men's U23 category Tom Pidcock will aim to win his second gold of the week when he lines up in the cross-country final.

Pidcock, a new signing for the Ineos Grenadiers road team, won the electric pedal-assist E-MTB event on Wednesday.

Those riders are among 32 elite and age-group British Cycling representatives who travelled to Leogang for the championships.

Five-time downhill world champion Rachel Atherton, who has not competed in more than a year after snapping her Achilles tendon, had planned to use the event to make her comeback.

However, she decided to withdraw following medical advice that her injury was not ready for competition.

That means Seagrave, who has come second in each of the last two editions, could be Britain's best hope for downhill gold.

The 25 year-old, though, is also returning from her own injury troubles, having suffered a double leg break and ankle dislocation in a training run earlier this year.

Should Seagrave and Hart successfully navigate Friday's qualifying they will go in the final on Sunday.

On Saturday it is the turn of the Olympic cross-country discipline, where Annie Last will aim to add world gold to the Commonwealth Games gold she won in 2018.

In the men's field, 2019 British champion Frazer Clacherty is GB's only senior representative.

Performance Director Stephen Park said: "We have some strong podium contenders within the squad and having a brand new course adds to the excitement of the event."

Great Britain Team for the 2020 Mountain Bike World Championships

Cross Country

Elite Men

Frazer Clacherty

Elite Women

Annie Last

Evie Richards

Isla Short

Under-23 Men

Charlie Aldridge

Harry Birchall

Sean Flynn

Tom Pidcock

Under-23 Women

Hattie Harnden

Anna McGorum

Junior Men

Corran Carrick Anderson

Rory McGuire

Junior Women

Anna Flynn

Eleana McGorum

Downhill

Elite Men

Danny Hart

Charlie Hatton

Bernard Kerr

Laurie Greenland

Matt Walker

Greg Williamson

Reece Wilson

Elite Women

Maya Atkinson

Stacey Fisher

Mikayla Parton

Tahnée Seagrave

Junior Men

Ethan Craik

James Elliott

Dennis Luffman

Luke Mumford

Dan Slack

Connor Smith

Luke Williamson