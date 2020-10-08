Last updated on .From the section Cycling

French champion Arnaud Demare also won stage four of the Giro

Arnaud Demare won stage six of the Giro d'Italia in a sprint finish for his second victory of the 2020 race.

French Groupama-FDJ rider Demare powered away from Team Sunweb's Michael Matthews and Astana's Fabio Felline to win in Matera at the end of the 188km ride from Castrovillari.

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Joao Almeida remains in the leader's pink jersey.

Britain's Simon Yates finished in the peloton and remains nearly four minutes behind Almeida.

But the Mitchelton-Scott rider, who lost time on stage three, could narrow that gap, with plenty of climbing in the Italian Alps to come.

"This is absolutely amazing," said Demare, who also won stage four. "It was a really strong climb, really steep, I lost a few positions but I didn't go too crazy.

"I managed to get back up, I was in the wheel of the Astana guy, and I just kept following.

"I can't believe I got there at the finish - that was really hard. This morning, I didn't know if there was going to be even a chance for a sprint. It's amazing."

