Joao Almeida took the pink jersey after stage two

Ineos Grenadiers' Filippo Ganna won stage five of the Giro d'Italia as Britain's Simon Yates just stayed in touch with the overall contenders.

World road time trial champion Ganna spent the whole 225km stage in the breakaway, going clear up the category one climb of the 'dark mountain'.

Deceuninck Quick-Step's Joao Almeida remains in the pink jersey.

Briton Simon Yates, a favourite for the overall win, remains in touch despite a poor stage three costing him time.