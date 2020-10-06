Rachel Atherton ruled out of mountain bike World Championships
|World Championships schedule (all races BBC Sport website, app and connected TV)
|Sat 10 Oct: X-Country - Women 11:30-13:00. Men: 13:30-15:30
|Sun 11 Oct: Downhill - Women 11:40-13:05. Men: 13:45-15:00 (all times BST)
Five-time champion Rachel Atherton will miss the Mountain Bike World Championships on medical advice.
The British downhill rider tore her Achilles tendon last July and hoped to return to action at the event in Austria this weekend.
However the 32-year-old has accepted she is not ready to return to elite racing at Leogang.
Great Britain are sending 31 senior and junior downhill and cross-country riders to the event.
Among them are Annie Last, the Commonwealth Games cross-country champion and Tahnée Seagrave, who has twice won downhill world silver medals.
Tom Pidcock - who has signed to ride for the Ineos Grenadiers road team - will aim to win his third Under-23 world title in the cross-country field, having already claimed rainbow jerseys in road and cyclocross championships.