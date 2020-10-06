Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Rachel Atherton injured her Achilles tendon in France in July 2019

World Championships schedule (all races BBC Sport website, app and connected TV) Sat 10 Oct: X-Country - Women 11:30-13:00. Men: 13:30-15:30 Sun 11 Oct: Downhill - Women 11:40-13:05. Men: 13:45-15:00 (all times BST)

Five-time champion Rachel Atherton will miss the Mountain Bike World Championships on medical advice.

The British downhill rider tore her Achilles tendon last July and hoped to return to action at the event in Austria this weekend.

However the 32-year-old has accepted she is not ready to return to elite racing at Leogang.

Great Britain are sending 31 senior and junior downhill and cross-country riders to the event.

GB Elite squads Cross-Country Men: Frazer Clacherty. Women: Annie Last, Evie Richards, Isla Short

Downhill Men: Laurie Greenland, Danny Hart, Charlie Hatton, Bernard Kerr, Matt Walker, Greg Williamson, Reece Wilson, Joe Breedon (sub), Michael Jones (sub). Women: Maya Atkinson, Stacey Fisher, Mikayla Parton, Tahnee Seagrave.

Among them are Annie Last, the Commonwealth Games cross-country champion and Tahnée Seagrave, who has twice won downhill world silver medals.

Tom Pidcock - who has signed to ride for the Ineos Grenadiers road team - will aim to win his third Under-23 world title in the cross-country field, having already claimed rainbow jerseys in road and cyclocross championships.