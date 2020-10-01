Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Fabio Jakobsen won the 2019 Dutch national road race title

Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen will have reconstructive surgery on his jaw next week, two months after a horrific crash at the Tour of Poland.

Jakobsen was put in a medically induced coma and had five hours of facial surgery following the high-speed crash in a sprint finish on the opening stage of the race on 5 August.

The 24-year-old moved home for further treatment a week later.

"The wounds/scars on my face are healing up well," he said on Twitter.

"I had to recover from my brain contusion and other bruises/injuries for a long time. On 8 October, I will undergo a second surgery to reconstruct my face/mouth."

The Deceuninck-Quick-Step rider said the operation involves taking bone from his pelvic crest to replace bone missing in his jaw.

He will then have further surgery once the bone heals in several months to have implants put in his jaw to replace the teeth he lost during the crash.

Jakobsen's compatriot Dylan Groenewegen, who caused the crash, was suspended by his Jumbo-Visma team pending the outcome of a disciplinary by the UCI, cycling's governing body.

Jumbo-Visma confirmed on Wednesday that Groenewegen will not race for the rest of the 2020 reason, with the sprinter still awaiting the UCI's decision.