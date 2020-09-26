Last updated on .From the section Cycling

2020 UCI Road World Championships Venue: Imola, Italy Dates: 24-27 September

Dutchwoman Anna van der Breggen became a double world champion by winning the women's road race at the Road World Championships in Italy.

She becomes just the second rider to win both the time trial and road race at the same World Championships.

The Olympic champion finished the 143km course in Imola in four hours nine minutes 57 seconds, 80 seconds ahead of compatriot Annemiek van Vleuten.

She beat Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini in a sprint for second.

Van Vleuten, the defending champion, was racing just nine days after breaking her wrist at the Giro Rosa and having surgery.

Van der Breggen, who went on to win her third Giro Rosa title, clinched her third world title having also won the road race in 2018.

Britain's Lizzie Deignan, the 2015 champion, was 2:01 back in sixth, finishing in the same time as fourth-placed Marianne Vos.

The only other rider - male or female - to do the world double is Frenchwoman Jeannie Longo in 1995.

"I'm really happy," said 30-year-old Van der Breggen. "I never expected this. This season has been incredible so far."

More to follow.