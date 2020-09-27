Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Julian Alaphilippe has won the Road World Championships men's road race in Imola, following a breakaway attack.

The Frenchman joined many of cycling's greats in claiming the rainbow jersey in the 258.2km one-day race.

Alaphilippe beat a chasing group containing many of the world's in-form riders by 24 seconds.

He burst into tears as he crossed the line, just as he did when he won stage two of the Tour de France - remembering his father, who died in June.

Great Britain's Tom Pidcock came in 42nd, more than nine minutes down.

Alaphilippe, 28, who wore the yellow jersey for two days during the Tour earlier this month, broke away from the peloton with about 17km to go with typically aggressive riding.

A group containing Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark, Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland, Wout van Aert from the Netherlands and Switzerland's Marc Hirschi followed off the peloton and sought to hunt Alaphilippe down.

But the Frenchman's supreme descending skills ensured he managed to hold an average gap of around 10 seconds between himself and the group - many of whom have won major races this season.

More to follow.