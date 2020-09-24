Last updated on .From the section Cycling

2020 UCI Road World Championships Venue: Imola, Italy Dates: 24-27 September

American Chloe Dygert has had leg surgery after crashing during the World Championships time trial in Italy.

The defending champion, 23 was on target to retain her title in Imola but lost control on a corner, hit a barrier and tumbled down the side of the road.

She was treated for a laceration to her left leg in hospital in Bologna.

"We are relieved that this crash was not worse than what it could have been," said USA Cycling head of performance Jim Miller.

"While this crash is distressing, Chloe is young and a fighter. With her determination, we know she will be back riding before we know it. For now, we want her to focus on healing."

Dygert, a 10-time world champion on track and road, said: "I remember thinking what if I can get my bike can I still win? Then I looked down and saw my leg."

She will miss Saturday's road race.

Kristin Armstrong, Dygert's personal coach, said: "Chloe is a gifted athlete. She's had accidents in the past and returned stronger than ever. I have no doubt that this will be the case again."