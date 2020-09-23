Last updated on .From the section Cycling

2020 UCI Road World Championships Venue: Imola, Italy Dates: 24-27 September Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app and through Connected TVs.

Duthwoman Anna van der Breggen won the women's time trial after American favourite Chloe Dygert crashed out at the Road World Championships in Italy.

Dygert looked set to defend her title on the 31.7km circuit at Imola but lost control on a corner and hit a barrier.

USA Cycling later tweeted external-link that she was conscious and talking.

Van der Breggen won in 40 minutes, 20.14 seconds, with Switzerland's Marie Reusser 15 seconds adrift in second and Dutch rider Ellen van Dijk in third.

Dygert, a 10-time world champion on track and road, was 26 seconds ahead on the clock at the intermediate checkpoint.

But the 23-year-old flipped over a barrier and down a bank, although her team car immediately came to her aid.

Van der Breggen, who secured her third Giro Rosa title on Saturday, came second to Dygert in last year's world time trial in Yorkshire.

The 30-year-old was also runner-up to compatriot Annemiek van Vleuten as she tried to defend the road race title she won in 2018 - her only previous world gold.