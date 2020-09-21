Bennett was riding in his first Tour since 2016

Sam Bennett has said that winning the green jersey at the Tour de France is something he has "dreamed about for many years".

Bennett became the first Irish cyclist to claim the green jersey since Sean Kelly's success in 1989.

Bennett, 29, claimed his second stage win in the race finale on Sunday on the Champs-Elysées.

"I can't believe it's happened, it's something I will never forget," he told RTE.

"It's something I've dreamed about for so many years, but you never know if you can actually do it.

"To wear the green jersey, coming on to the Champs-Elysées. for the first lap, I had goose bumps. It was a wave of emotion.

"When I had the points secured and I knew I was taking home the green jersey, I was in such a mind frame of going into full attack mode for the final sprint.

"At about 10m to go, when I knew I had it - I can't tell you the excitement I had."

A good sign of a new era - Irvine

Martyn Irvine became the first Irish rider to win a world track cycling title in 117 years in 2013

Speaking on this week's Sportsound Extra Time programme, Northern Ireland's former world champion Martyn Irvine was full of praise for Bennett's success.

"It is history made for Irish cycling. It is 31 years since Sean Kelly did the same so it's almost once-in-a-lifetime. It is a good sign of a new era," he said.

"For Sam himself, a lot of hard graft has paid off for him. It is great to see, he is a humble guy and it's great to see a good guy getting a win."

Irvine, who became the first Irish cyclist to win a world track title in 117 years with his victory in Belarus in 2013, believes Bennett's achievement could help raise the profile of the sport in Northern Ireland.

"Outside the Tour de France I don't think anyone else had heard of Sam, but he has done it on the Tour now and I'm hoping there will be a wave of interest in him," he continued.

"On the back of this year, cycling has had a boom during lockdown so it's perfect timing. Sam has done it on the biggest stage and I would like to think he has more in him, so I could see it going steadily.

"In Ireland cycling is very low key. I've never been able to put my finger on it, I think because it has always been a mainland European scene, so you can't just nip down and see a superstar bike rider."