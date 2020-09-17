Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Annemiek van Vleuten took over the race lead by winning stage two

Giro Rosa leader Annemiek van Vleuten was taken to hospital after crashing in the finale of stage seven.

The world champion, 37, fell in the last 500m alongside Mitchelton-Scott team-mate Amanda Spratt of Australia and Dutch compatriot Marianne Vos.

All three riders finished the stage but Van Vleuten and Spratt went to hospital to have their injuries examined.

The stage was won by Belgium's Lotte Kopecky, with Britain's Lizzie Deignan second and Kasia Niewiadoma in third.

Two-time winner Van Vleuten leads Poland's Niewiadoma by one minute 48 seconds overall, with Anna van der Breggen five seconds further back.

But Van Vleuten's participation in the final two stages is now in doubt, with the world champion only able to have one hand on the handlebars over the line after appearing to injure her left wrist in the crash.

Van Vleuten is also hoping to defend her world title at next week's Road World Championships in Imola.

Friday's stage eight of the Giro Rosa is a hilly 91.5km course from Castelnuovo della Daunia to San Marco la Catola.