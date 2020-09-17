Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Michal Kwiatkowski (right) has never won an individual Grand Tour stage before

Michal Kwiatkowski won stage 18 to give Ineos Grenadiers their first win of the 2020 Tour de France as Adam Yates fell back in the general classification.

Kwiatkowski and Ineos team-mate Richard Carapaz rode away from the rest of the field on the huge mountain stage.

They crossed the line arm in arm with ex-world champion Kwiatkowski taking his first ever Grand Tour stage win.

Team Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic stays in yellow but Yates slipped to seventh after losing well over two minutes.

Stage 18 result

1. Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol/Ineos Grenadiers) 4hrs 47mins 33secs

2. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos Grenadiers) Same time

3. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) +1min 51secs

4. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) +1min 53secs

5. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) Same time

6. Richie Porte (Aus/Trek-Segafredo) +1min 54secs

7. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) Same time

8. Mikel Landa (Spa/Bahrain McLaren)

9. Damiano Caruso (Ita/Bahrain McLaren)

10. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Jumbo-Visma)

General classification after stage 18

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) 79hrs 45mins 30secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +57secs

3. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana) +1mins 27secs

4. Richie Porte (Aus/Trek-Segafredo) +3mins 06secs

5. Mikel Landa (Spa/Bahrain McLaren) +3mins 28secs

6. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +4mins 19secs

7. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) +5mins 55secs

8. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Pro Cycling) +6mins 05secs

9. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) +7mins 24secs

10. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) +12mins 12secs