Tadej Pogacar is set to win the Tour de France ahead of strong favourite Primoz Roglic in one of the most dramatic turnarounds in the race's history.

Pogacar, 21, will be confirmed as the youngest winner for 110 years at the end of Sunday's largely processional stage to Paris.

The UAE-Team Emirates rider overhauled a 57-second deficit to Jumbo-Visma's Roglic, who was thought to be a far stronger rider on Stage 20's time trial to La Planche des Belles Filles.

It will be a first Grand Tour victory for Slovenian Pogacar, who took the yellow jersey from compatriot Roglic after he had held it for 13 days.

