Thomas was not included in Team Ineos' Tour de France squad

Geraint Thomas will compete for Great Britain in the time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Imola.

The 2018 Tour de France champion has chosen to sit out of the road race, however, as he continues preparations for the Giro d'Italia in October.

Performance director Stephen Park said: "Geraint is in good form, so I'm confident we will see some good results in that event."

The time trial takes place on Friday, 25 September.

Six-time British Road Championships time trial winner Alex Dowsett will also compete alongside Thomas at the event.

Thomas, who was left out of Team Ineos' Tour de France squad, has decided the punishing road race on 27 September - which includes 5,000 metres of climbing - is too much of an ask only a week before the Giro begins in Palermo, Sicily on 3 October.

The 34-year-old, who is aiming for his second Grand Tour title, secured a second place overall finish in Italian stage race Tirreno-Adriatico after a strong ride in Monday's closing time trial.

