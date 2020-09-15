Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Lennard Kamna finished one minute 27 seconds clear of his closest challenger

German Lennard Kamna produced a superb solo break to power to victory on stage 16 of the Tour de France as Primoz Roglic maintained the overall lead.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider, 24, pulled away on the penultimate climb of the 164km stage from La Tour-du-Pin to Villard-de-Lans to claim his first career Grand Tour win.

Roglic finished 17 minutes later in a group of the main contenders.

He leads fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar by 40 seconds.

Kamna, whose victory also marked his team's first success at the Tour, finished one minute and 27 seconds ahead of Ecuador's Richard Carapaz in second, while Swiss Sebastien Reichenbach took third place.

"I'm feeling great," said Kamna. "It's an absolutely awesome day for me now.

"It was a fight from the beginning on and I knew I had to make it to the finish alone. When I saw Carapaz upping the speed I thought, 'now is the moment to go' - and I just went all in to the end.

"It's a big, big, big relief for the team and for me. I can almost not imagine it. The step I made this year is huge and I'm so pleased to win."

Stage 16 result

1. Lennard Kamna (Ger/Bora-Hansgrohe) 4hrs 12mins 52secs

2. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos Grenadiers) +1mins 27secs

3. Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi/Groupama-FDJ) +1mins 56secs

4. Pavel Sivakov (Rus/Ineos Grenadiers) +2mins 34secs

5. Simon Geschke (Ger/CCC) +2mins 35secs

6. Warren Barguil (Fra/Arkea Samsic) +2mins 37secs

7. Tiesj Benoot (Bel/Sunweb) +2mins 41secs

8. Nicolas Roche (Ire/Sun) +2mins 47secs

9. Qunetin Pacher (Fra/B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) +2mins 51 secs

10. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck-Quick-Step +2mins 54 secs

General classification after stage 16

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) 70hrs 6mins 47secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +40secs

3. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Pro Cycling) +1mins 34secs

4. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana) +1mins 45secs

5. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) +2mins 03secs

6. Richie Porte (Aus/Trek-Segafredo) +2mins 13secs

7. Mikel Landa (Spa/Bahrain McLaren) +2mins 16secs

8. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +3mins 15secs

9. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) +5mins 19secs

10. Nairo Quintana (Col/Arkea-Samsic) +5mins 43secs