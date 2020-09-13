Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Simon Yates held on for victory in the Tirreno-Adriatico after withstanding a challenge in Monday's final stage from Geraint Thomas, who finished second.

Mitchelton-Scott's Yates started the individual time trial in Italy with a 39-second lead over his fellow Briton.

Thomas clocked the fourth best time but his 22-second gain on Yates was only enough for second place overall.

The time trial was won by Thomas' Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Filippo Ganna, with another, Rohan Dennis, third.

