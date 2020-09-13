Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Banks finished eight seconds clear to win stage four

Britain's Lizzy Banks claimed stage four of the Giro Rosa in Tivoli.

The 29-year-old, who won stage eight of last year's race, prevailed in the 170km stage, the longest of the nine in the event, which concludes on Saturday.

Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten, who has held the leader's jersey since stage two, retained the overall lead as she seeks a third successive title.

Banks will ride in both the road race and time trial at the UCI Road World Championships from 24-27 September.

Midway through stage four, Equipe Paule Ka rider Banks and Slovenia's Eugenia Bujak, who competes for Ale BTC Ljubljana, opened up a gap of almost six minutes.

The Briton timed her push for the line perfectly over the cobbles in the final kilometres and won by eight seconds, with Mitchelton-Scott's Van Vleuten securing third, one minute 11 seconds behind.

Tuesday's fifth stage begins and ends in Terracina, a 110.3km route including two ascents.