Geraint Thomas is absent from this year's Tour de France and is targeting the Giro d'Italia in October

Mitchelton-Scott's British rider Simon Yates retains the lead going into Monday's final stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico.

Ineos Grenadiers' Geraint Thomas stays in third place after stage seven, which was won by Mathieu van der Poel with a stunning surge up the final climb.

Yates finished sixth and Thomas eighth, with the latter staying 39 seconds behind Yates in the overall standings.

Rafal Majka of Bora-Hansgrohe is 16 seconds behind Yates in second.

Thomas' team-mate, Britain's four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome, finished more than four minutes behind Van der Poel, who won stage seven in 4hrs 19mins 3secs.

San Benedetto del Tronto hosts the final stage, a time trial, on Monday.

Stage seven result

1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin - Fenix 4hrs 19mins 23secs

2. Ruben Guerreiro (POR) EF Pro Cycling +4

3. Matteo Fabbro (ITA) BORA - Hansgrohe "

4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb +9

5. Alex Aranburu (ESP) Astana Pro Team +10

6. Simon Yates (GBR) Mitchelton - Scott "

General classification

1. Simon Yates (GBR) Mitchelton - Scott 31hrs 56mins 02secs

2. Rafal Majka (POL) BORA - Hansgrohe +16

3. Geraint Thomas (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers +39

4. Aleksander Vlasov (RUS) Astana Pro Team +49

5. Fausto Masnada (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +57

6. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb +59