Tadej Pogacar won stage 15 of the Tour de France in a sprint for the line with race leader Primoz Roglic, who retained the yellow jersey.

Roglic had been expertly delivered to the finish by his Jumbo-Visma team but UAE Team Emirates' Pogacar narrowed his overall lead to 40 seconds as he took his second stage win of the 20202 Tour.

Britain's Adam Yates moved up to fifth in the general classification.

Defending champion Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers lost over seven minutes.

