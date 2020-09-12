Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Geraint Thomas (left) and Simon Yates (right) are not taking part in this year's Tour de France

Mitchelton-Scott's British rider Simon Yates remained in the Tirreno-Adriatico lead after stage six, which was won in a sprint finish by Belgian Tim Merlier of Alpecin-Fenix.

Ineos Grenadiers' Geraint Thomas stayed third overall as he and Yates finished in the leading pack.

Rafal Majka of Bora-Hansgrohe, remained second, 23 seconds ahead of Welshman Thomas.

Michael Woods, who led after stage four, stayed eighth.

Thomas' team-mate and Britain's four-time Tour champion Chris Froome finished 57 seconds behind the leading bunch, who completed their efforts in 3hrs 59mins 30secs.

Sunday's seventh stage will take the riders 180km from Pieve Torina to Loretta.

Stage six result

1 Tim Merlier (BEL) Alpecin-Fenix 3hrs 59mins 30secs

2. Pascal Ackermann (GER) Bora-Hansgrohe Same time

3. Magnus Cort (DEN) EF Pro Cycling Same time

4. Fernando Gaviria (COL) UAE Team Emirates Same time

5. Mike Teunissen (NED) Jumbo-Visma Same time

6. Davide Ballerini (ITA) Deceuninck-Quick-Step Same time

General classification

1. Simon Yates (GBR) Mitchelton-Scott 27hrs 36mins 29secs

2. Rafal Majka (POL) Bora-Hansgrohe +16secs

3. Geraint Thomas (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers +39secs

4. Aleksander Vlasov (RUS) Astana Pro Team +49secs

5. Fausto Masnada (ITA) Deceuninck-Quick-Step +54secs

6. Wilco Kelderman (NED)Team Sunweb +1mins