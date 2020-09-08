Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Pascal Ackermann won two individual stages on the 2020 Giro d'Italia

Germany's Pascal Ackermann established himself as the early leader of the Tirreno-Adriatico by winning stage two.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider, 26, won stage one in Italy and again edged out Colombia's Fernando Gaviria on Tuesday.

The UAE-Team Emirates rider is eight seconds off the lead, with Britons Geraint Thomas, Chris Froome and Simon Yates among a large group 12 seconds further back.

The eight-day Tirreno-Adriatico serves as preparation for the Giro d'Italia.

Four-time Tour de France winner Froome and 2018 champion Thomas were left out of Team Ineos Grenadiers' roster for the ongoing Grand Tour race in France.

Welshman Thomas, 34, is targeting his second Grand Tour triumph at the postponed Giro, which begins on 3 October, while Froome will lead the team at the Vuelta a Espana from 20 October.

"It was a long sprint and I launched it at the perfect distance to the finish," said Ackermann after the 201km stage from Lido di Camaiore to Follonica.

"The next stages are too difficult for me, I might try again on Saturday."

Froome and Thomas are expected to challenge over the coming days of the race, which continues with the longest stage on Wednesday - a 217km ride from Follonica to Saturnia.

Stage two result

1. Pascal Ackermann (Ger/ Bora-Hansgrohe) 5hrs 1min 53secs

2. Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col/ UAE Team Emirates) same time

3. Rick Zabel (Ger/ Israel Start-Up Nation)

4. Davide Ballerini (Ita/ Deceuninck-Quick-Step)

5. Tim Merlier (Bel/ Alpecin-Fenix)

General classification

1. Pascal Ackermann (Ger/ Bora-Hansgrohe) 7hrs 59mins 28secs

2. Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col/ UAE Team Emirates) +8secs

3. Magnus Cort (Den/ EF Pro Cycling) +16secs

4. Rick Zabel (Ger/ Israel Start-Up Nation) same time

5. Nicola Bagioli (Ita/ Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) +17secs