Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Sam Bennett is making his third appearance on the Tour having made his debut in 2015

Ireland's Sam Bennett won stage 10 of the Tour de France as Primoz Roglic retained the leader's yellow jersey.

Bennett, 29, edged out Australia's Caleb Ewan in a sprint finish to give the Deceuninck-Quick-Step rider his first stage win on the Tour.

Roglic safely negotiated the flat 168.5km route from Ile d'Oleron Le Chateau-d'Oleron to Ile de Re Saint-Martin-de-Re to retain the lead.

The Slovenian remains 21 seconds ahead of defending champion Egan Bernal.

"You dream of it and never think it will happen," Bennett told ITV4. "It hasn't hit me at all yet."

"Oh man, I was waiting to go and I thought I might have left it too late. I thought he might have got me."

Stage 10 results

1. Sam Bennett (Ire/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) 3hrs 35mins 22secs

2. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Lotto Soudal) Same time

3. Peter Sagan (Slo/Bora-Hansgrohe)

4. Elia Viviani (Ita/Cofidis)

5. Mads Pedersen (Den/Trek-Segafredo)

6. Andre Griepel (Ger/Israel Start-Up Nation)

7. Bryan Coquard (Fra/B&B Hotels-Vital Concept)

8. Cees Bol (Ned/Sunweb)

9. Jasper Stuyen (Bel/Trek-Segafredo)

10. Luka Mezgec (Slo/Mitchelton-Scott)

More to follow.