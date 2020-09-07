Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme and members of staff from four teams have tested positive for Covid-19.

Every rider returned a negative test though, so all 22 teams started the 10th stage of the tour.

French health authorities and Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) have said if two members of a team test positive, the team would be excluded.

But the four staff members who tested positive are from different teams.

Backroom staff from Ineos Grenadiers, Mitchelton-Scott, Team Cofidis and AG2R La Mondiale tested positive and have left the race bubble.

A statement by the Tour's organisers said: "No rider has tested positive for Covid-19 or is considered a contact case requiring quarantine."

Prudhomme will quarantine for seven days and was not part of the race bubble.

Francois Lemarchand will take Prudhomme's place in the lead car from stage 10 to 16.

French prime minister Jean Castex was in the lead car with Prudhomme during stage eight on Saturday.