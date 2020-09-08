Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Israel Start-Up Nation's Swiss rider Patrick Schelling has been banned for four months after failing a drugs test.

Schelling, 30, who has not raced since March, has been stripped of his third-place finish at the 2020 Tour of Rwanda.

With his ban backdated to 18 May, he will be eligible to race again from 17 September.

It is the first doping ban that Israel Start-Up Nation has received since it became a World Tour team.

Cycling's governing body, the UCI, accepted that Schelling did not intended to break the rules when he took the wrong asthma spray which contained terbutaline.

The Israeli team, who Britain's four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome joins next season, said it would "accept the sanction" but were not aware Schelling was taking the substance.

Britain's Simon Yates was banned in similar circumstances in 2016.