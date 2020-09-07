Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Geraint Thomas (centre) is preparing to compete at the Giro d'Italia in October

Britons Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas safely navigated stage one of the Tirreno-Adriatico, which was won by German Pascal Ackermann in Italy.

Bora-Hansgrohe rider Ackermann edged out UAE-Team Emirates' Fernando Gaviria in a bunch sprint in Lido di Camaiore.

Four-time Tour de France winner Froome and 2018 champion Thomas were left out of Team Ineos Grenadiers' roster for the ongoing Grand Tour race in France.

The eight-day Tirreno-Adriatico serves as preparation for the Giro d'Italia.

Welshman Thomas, 34, is targeting his second Grand Tour triumph at the postponed Giro, which begins on 3 October, while Froome will lead the team at the Vuelta a Espana from 20 October.

Fellow Briton Simon Yates of Mitchelton-Scott, whose brother Adam conceded the overall lead of the Tour de France on Sunday to 2019 Tirreno-Adriatico winner Primoz Roglic, also finished safely as he continues his own preparation for the Giro.

Several riders were, however, involved in a crash in the peloton with 1.5km to go at the end of the largely flat 133km stage, as Ackermann claimed victory with a perfectly-timed effort.

Tuesday's second stage sees the riders take on a 201km route from Lido di Camaiore to Follonica.

Tirreno-Adriatico stage one result

1. Pascal Ackermann (Ger/ Bora-Hansgrohe) 2hrs 57mins 55secs

2. Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col/ UAE Team Emirates) same time

3. Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den/ EF Pro Cycling)

4. Szymon Sajnok (Pol/ CCC Team)

5. Davide Cimolai (Ita/ Israel Start-Up Nation)