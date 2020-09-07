Tirreno-Adriatico: Pascal Ackermann wins stage one as Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas finish safely

Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Team Ineos at the Tirreno-Adriatico
Geraint Thomas (centre) is preparing to compete at the Giro d'Italia in October

Britons Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas safely navigated stage one of the Tirreno-Adriatico, which was won by German Pascal Ackermann in Italy.

Bora-Hansgrohe rider Ackermann edged out UAE-Team Emirates' Fernando Gaviria in a bunch sprint in Lido di Camaiore.

Four-time Tour de France winner Froome and 2018 champion Thomas were left out of Team Ineos Grenadiers' roster for the ongoing Grand Tour race in France.

The eight-day Tirreno-Adriatico serves as preparation for the Giro d'Italia.

Welshman Thomas, 34, is targeting his second Grand Tour triumph at the postponed Giro, which begins on 3 October, while Froome will lead the team at the Vuelta a Espana from 20 October.

Fellow Briton Simon Yates of Mitchelton-Scott, whose brother Adam conceded the overall lead of the Tour de France on Sunday to 2019 Tirreno-Adriatico winner Primoz Roglic, also finished safely as he continues his own preparation for the Giro.

Several riders were, however, involved in a crash in the peloton with 1.5km to go at the end of the largely flat 133km stage, as Ackermann claimed victory with a perfectly-timed effort.

Tuesday's second stage sees the riders take on a 201km route from Lido di Camaiore to Follonica.

Tirreno-Adriatico stage one result

1. Pascal Ackermann (Ger/ Bora-Hansgrohe) 2hrs 57mins 55secs

2. Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col/ UAE Team Emirates) same time

3. Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den/ EF Pro Cycling)

4. Szymon Sajnok (Pol/ CCC Team)

5. Davide Cimolai (Ita/ Israel Start-Up Nation)

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

  • Squad Goals

    Behind the scenes as West Ham Women are back for a second season

Featured