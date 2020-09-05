Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Britain's Adam Yates withstood plenty of pressure to hold on to the Tour de France leader's yellow jersey in a tough day in the Pyrenees on stage eight of the race.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider found the going tough in the final 15km of the 141km stage to Loudenvielle.

But he found a late surge of energy to retain his lead.

France's Nans Peters won the stage with the AG2R La Mondiale rider the sole survivor of an early breakaway.

However, Thibaut Pinot effectively lost all hope of becoming the first Frenchman to win the race since 1985 when he was dropped on the second climb of the day.

More to follow.